Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

NYSE:ALV opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 427.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

