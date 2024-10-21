Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 219,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,225. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $36,000. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

