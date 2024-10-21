Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 1,377,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

