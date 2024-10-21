Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.23. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 28,802 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

