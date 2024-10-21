Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.79), with a volume of 420084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £653.02 million and a PE ratio of -4,280.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.79.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

