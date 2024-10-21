Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.79), with a volume of 420084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £653.02 million and a PE ratio of -4,280.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.79.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford US Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.