Barclays Raises Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $26.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EE. Stephens raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.