Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 907,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $942,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

