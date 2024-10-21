Barden Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

