Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

