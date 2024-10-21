Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 418 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $758.41. 2,257,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $769.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.