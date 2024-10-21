Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,784,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,026,695. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

