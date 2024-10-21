Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. 9,732,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,258,512. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

