Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Linde by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

LIN traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.77. 184,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

