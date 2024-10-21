Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $881.98. 42,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,157. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $855.35 and a 200 day moving average of $797.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.