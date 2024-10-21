Benin Management CORP Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.74. 2,711,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,816. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

