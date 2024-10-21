Benin Management CORP Has $3.90 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $4,503,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.6% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,000.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.99. 1,049,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

