Berry Wealth Group LP Has $3.14 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 314.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $574.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,529. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

