Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases Shares of 1,165 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

