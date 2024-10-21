Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $2.09 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.5% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 956,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,879. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

