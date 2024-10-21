Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

