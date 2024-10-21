BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $67,316.28 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $835.99 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $67,316.28 or 1.00062054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,965.76769668 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

