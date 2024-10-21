BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $67,852.78 or 1.00026217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $842.65 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,965.76769668 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.