Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,835.00 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,341.17 billion and $40.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00537693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00072726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,771,093 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

