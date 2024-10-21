Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,835.00 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,341.17 billion and $40.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00537693 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027590 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00072726 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,771,093 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
