BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lessened by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $999.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $915.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.