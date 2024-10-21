BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,663. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

