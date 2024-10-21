Bluesphere Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.92. 119,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

