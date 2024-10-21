Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.89. 2,059,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

