Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

