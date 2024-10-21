Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $29,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.00. 267,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,580. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

