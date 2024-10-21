Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 2,377 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $769.86. 4,368,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

