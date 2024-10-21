Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.47. 545,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,379. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

