Bradley Leonard Ormsby Sells 230 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($116.22), for a total value of £20,470 ($26,730.22).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £110 ($143.64) per share, with a total value of £440 ($574.56).

Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

LON JDG opened at GBX 8,840 ($115.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £586.98 million, a PE ratio of 4,628.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,722 ($100.84) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($159.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £100.98 and a 200-day moving average of £105.25.

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5,130.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($159.70) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($161.92) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on JDG

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.