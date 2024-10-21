Bradley Leonard Ormsby Sells 230 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($116.22), for a total value of £20,470 ($26,730.22).
Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £110 ($143.64) per share, with a total value of £440 ($574.56).
Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %
LON JDG opened at GBX 8,840 ($115.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £586.98 million, a PE ratio of 4,628.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,722 ($100.84) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($159.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £100.98 and a 200-day moving average of £105.25.
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($159.70) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($161.92) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JDG
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.