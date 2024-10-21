Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

