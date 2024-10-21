Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 17.4% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.47. 3,978,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,060. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

