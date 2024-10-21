Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $70.46. 497,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

