Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. 234,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.