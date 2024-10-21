Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 612,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,108. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $294.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.