Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,153 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Stock Performance
NYSE:EQH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.87. 822,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,222. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $46.15.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.
Insider Activity at Equitable
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.