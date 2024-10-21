Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

BTU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

