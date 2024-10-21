Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 94,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,815. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

