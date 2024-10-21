CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

