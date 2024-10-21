CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,563. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

