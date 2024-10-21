Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,211,000 after buying an additional 145,065 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $2,401,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 175,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,608. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

