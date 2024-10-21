Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,284 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.98. 384,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.