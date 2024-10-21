Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 2,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,414. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

