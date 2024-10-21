Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $514.58. The company had a trading volume of 685,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

