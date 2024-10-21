Castleview Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.86. 231,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.