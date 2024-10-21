Castleview Partners LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BITB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 712,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,133. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.