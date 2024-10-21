CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $937,408.37

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and $937,408.37 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,329.32 or 0.99915944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013181 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00066002 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0313359 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,961,976.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

