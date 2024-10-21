CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.79 million and $1.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,353.02 or 1.00017306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00065224 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0313359 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,961,976.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.